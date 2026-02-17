February 17, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Baboon Barged Into Their South African Airbnb And Gave These Destination Wedding Travelers A Major Scare

by Matthew Gilligan

baboon in a kitchen

TikTok/@brookeanddavidphoto

Note to self: if you ever travel to South Africa, make sure to lock all the doors and windows where you stay…

Because this is wild!

A TikTokker showed viewers what they experienced when they encountered a surprise guest in their Airbnb in South Africa.

baboon in a kitchen

TikTok/@brookeanddavidphoto

The video’s text overlay reads, “Throwing it back to when we were in South Africa and a baboon broke into our Airbnb.”

A man in a kitchen yelled at the baboon to try to get it to leave and he slammed a plastic container on the counter.

man yelling at a baboon

TikTok/@brookeanddavidphoto

The baboon jumped on the counter near the kitchen sink and it had food it had stolen in its mouth and hand.

The video’s caption rads, “A destination wedding in Cape Town, South Africa and we didn’t know about the baboons.”

baboon in a kitchen

TikTok/@brookeanddavidphoto

Take a look at the video.

@brookeanddavidphoto

a destination wedding in Cape Town, South Africa and we didn’t know about the baboons…. shoutout to our brother-in-law for taking care of things while we were off shooting a wedding 🤣#weddingphotographer #destinationweddingphotographer

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.53.53 PM A Baboon Barged Into Their South African Airbnb And Gave These Destination Wedding Travelers A Major Scare

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.54.33 PM A Baboon Barged Into Their South African Airbnb And Gave These Destination Wedding Travelers A Major Scare

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.55.10 PM A Baboon Barged Into Their South African Airbnb And Gave These Destination Wedding Travelers A Major Scare

That’s definitely something you don’t see every day!

