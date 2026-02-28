Uncle Refused To Secure An Internship Interview For His Nephew After He Couldn’t Explain Why He Wanted It, But Now His Family Thinks He’s Being Unfair

Helping family get ahead is one thing, but putting your reputation on the line is another.

So, what would you do if you had the ability to get your nephew an internship interview, but he clearly didn’t care enough to put in real effort? Would you listen to your brother and give him a chance? Or would you draw the line and refuse to risk your credibility?

In the following story, one uncle finds himself in this situation and decides not to help. Here’s what led to his decision.

AITA for not getting my nephew an internship interview after getting them for most of the others? I work for a large organization that brings on interns, and over the years, I have gotten most of (but not all) my nieces and nephews’ interviews. They are never guaranteed spots. All I do is get them in the interview pile. My nephew is graduating. His mom (my SIL) asked me about the internship, and I told her that Eric needs to be the one to reach out to me. When he finally came to me, it was obvious he was just doing it because she told him to. He did not seem interested, and, if I am honest, his way of speaking is childish. It’s all like “bruh” and “fam” TikTok speak. He could not articulate WHY he wanted the internship.

His nephew put in zero effort.

I told him that if he really wants this, he needs to show me, and asked him to write me a brief note explaining why he wanted the internship and what he planned to do with the experience. I was surprised he sent me anything at all, but when I read it, it was obviously generated. I told him that I could not put in a good word for him because he could not even do the bare minimum. He had a complete meltdown over it, telling me that I was being unfair and that no one these days actually writes stuff like this. His mom came at me too, saying the same things. I told them both that I’m not going to risk my own reputation. I asked him, point-blank, WHY do you want this internship? “I dunno”

Then, his brother stepped in.

My brother made the case that my nephew had struggled during the pandemic, the academic landscape has changed, and he needs someone to give him a chance to show what he can do. And that, years ago, someone had given me a chance despite not being a straight-A student, which is true. Part of me thinks I should get him an interview just so he can see how unprepared he is, but I know that would be a mean thing to do. Am I wrong to not get him an interview? Is this just how kids are these days? AITA?

Wow! It’s not even like he was asking a lot.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person thinks he made the right choice.

According to this reader, he doesn’t want the internship.

Yet another person who doesn’t think the nephew really wants it.

This is a good thought.

Until his nephew can show more interest, he should stick to saying no.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.