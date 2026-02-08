Unemployed Boyfriend Asked His College-Aged Girlfriend To Quit School To Help Pay The Bills, But Their Relationship Hit A Rough Patch When She Chose Her Future Instead

Financial stress has a way of revealing existing cracks in any relationship.

So when one man with a felony lost his job and asked his much younger girlfriend to pause college to cover rent, his ultimatum forced her to choose between her future and their relationship.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for asking my GF to take a break from college My (28M) GF (19F) moved in with me recently. Her parents didn’t approve of our relationship, and she moved out so we could continue seeing each other. We both split the rent.

But then he started falling on even harder times.

Recently, I lost my job due to a disagreement with management. I asked my GF if she could cover my half of the rent while I searched for a new job. She knows that finding a job can be difficult for me due to a felony I received when I was young and full of mistakes. She told me she wouldn’t be able to make enough money because she’s in college full time at the moment.

So he had a convenient solution, but she wasn’t on board.

I told her to take a break for the time being so she could support us through this tough time. She told me absolutely no, that her degree is what’s most important. She said that if I wasn’t able to cover the rent, she would just move back to her parents’ house. She’s not on the lease.

He’s upset she isn’t willing to make this sacrifice for him.

I told her she made a commitment to me when she moved in, that we were partners living together in this apartment, and I expected her to be there for me. AITA for asking her to take a break from college to help with the bills?

At the end of the day, it’s his own responsibility to provide for himself.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

This behavior really isn’t a good look for this guy.

According to this commenter, what he’s doing isn’t right for several reasons.

His personal shortcomings shouldn’t become his girlfriend’s problem.

This user just can’t condone this behavior.

Ultimately, what’s happening here just isn’t fair.

Love should never be turned into leverage.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.