‘We wondered, waited, prayed that she was OK. No sightings, no evidence.’ – A Cat Who Vanished Seven Years Ago Showed Back Up At Her Owner’s House

Cats are resilient creatures and they have a knack for surprising us from time to time…

And a woman named Nicole got a HUGE surprise when her cat who’d been missing for seven years showed back up on her property one night.

Nicole told viewers that a stray cat showed up on her property and she thought she’d never seen it before…at first.

The cat was very friendly and Nicole finally had a realization: the cat that showed up was one that she’d previously owned named Tigger who had vanished seven years ago.

Nicole said the stray had the same markings and personality as Tigger and she just knew it was her.

She said, “For seven years, we wondered, waited, prayed that she was OK. No sightings, no evidence, just gone.”

Nicole showed viewers photos of Tigger as a kitten and the stray that showed up, and she’s convinced they’re one and the same.

She said, “She’s happy to be home.”

In the video’s caption, Nicole wrote, “The craziest night. My girl is home after 7 years.”

Here’s the video.

We’re glad these two are reunited!

