Woman And Her Husband Were Invited To A Family Trip By His Stepmom, But She Rejected The Offer When She Found Out They Had To Cover Food And Lodging

AITAH for telling my in laws we won’t go on vacation with them? My husband (27M) and I (24F) are having a debate. Whether or not it was rude of me to completely decline an invitation to go on vacation with his dad and stepmom. My husband’s stepmom is turning 50 next year. She wants to do a 2026 Hawaii trip.

In July 2025, they invited us to go with them if we were able. My husband and I said that depending on the cost of shared spaces, food, etc., we could go. They said okay and would keep us in the loop. Today, while at a Christmas gathering, they asked if we could still go.

I asked how much would everything be shared. They said we would have to get our own place and our own food, etc. They also said we would have to come on specific dates. They want four days solo of just her and my father-in-law. All three of her kids from her previous marriage are coming and staying with them completely free. Their airfare, food, etc., are all covered. She has two kids in college and one in high school.

I was a bit taken aback and immediately rejected the offer to go. I said, “If we were all splitting an Airbnb or a hotel, then maybe we could go.” But we can’t afford to plan everything completely on our own. We will have to sit this out, unless you guys end up changing your mind on the lodging.”

My mother-in-law had just hinted they might change the Airbnb they had booked. She didn’t get my hint and just said, “Maybe another year then.” My husband didn’t want to write off the vacation immediately. He was irritated that I rejected the offer to go before we could even look at our budget.

He doesn’t think it’s rude because they never explicitly stated it was a family vacation. He says we shouldn’t expect them to automatically include us in all of their planning. I don’t know what to think here. I feel like I’m going crazy. Am I the jerk?

Nothing ruins a family vacation faster than realizing how expensive it’s going to be.

