Woman Announced Her Pregnancy To Her Boyfriend During Christmas, So She Was Shocked When His Reaction Wasn’t Something She Expected At All

Holiday surprises don’t always go as planned.

In this story, a woman decided to announce her surprise pregnancy to her boyfriend during Christmas.

She organized everything, and the plan came out perfectly…

But his boyfriend’s reaction wasn’t something she ever expected!

AITAH for announcing my pregnancy on Xmas I (26F) recently found out I am pregnant. It is very early still. I had not told my partner (28M) yet. I thought it would be adorable. I wanted to wrap up a vintage baby rattle. I attached a note saying “I’m pregnant.” I planned to put it under the tree as one of his presents.

We have spoken about possibly getting engaged in 2026. We have spoken about both wanting kids before he turns 30. We have also been together for almost five years. We met in university. We live together, too. So, I never even thought there could be any reason to think think my pregnancy would be a negative thing.

Anyway, it came to Christmas. Everything was perfect. I kept the rattle to be the final present. He opened it and read the note. Then, he dropped the rattle. He then turned and glared at me. He shouted about how I could do this to him. He said I forced him into having a child. He grabbed his coat and stormed out.

We have not spoken since. I have messaged him. I can see he has read it all. But there have been no responses. I found out from his sister that he is at her house. He is spending Christmas with them. He has not told her or anyone, I am guessing.

She knew nothing. She thought he had just come as a surprise. I really do not know what to do. I am now worried. Maybe it was not the right way to do it. Maybe I should have brought it up in a gentler manner. Maybe I should have mentioned it in conversation.

No one else knows about the pregnancy. It is still very early stages. I am six weeks along. AITA for announcing it at Christmas?

