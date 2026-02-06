New Mom Asked Her Mother-In-Law To Not Tell Her Seven-Month-Old Daughter To Call Her “Mama,” But She Insisted That All The Other Grandchildren Call Her That

There’s nothing worse than an inconsiderate person trying to set boundaries around your child.

Imagine your mother-in-law wanted your daughter to call her “mama,” even though it’s probably the name your baby will likely use for you first. How would you respond?

Would you just let her do what she wants for the sake of peace? Or would you let her know that the thought of it makes you uncomfortable?

In the following story, one young mother finds herself in this situation and speaks up, but it doesn’t go well.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my MIL I don’t want my daughter calling her “mama”? My MIL has two grandkids (age 3 and 5) to my sister-in-law, and they call her “mama” instead of grandma, nanna, etc. I’ve always thought this would make me uncomfortable, and now I have a 7-month-old daughter, I cringe when my MIL says “come to mama.” Today, I built up the courage to tell her that I’m not comfortable with my daughter calling her that, as I am her mama, and often when babies say their first words, mama is one of them. She argued back, saying that my daughter can call me Mum and Mummy, but she is mama.

Her MIL isn’t giving it up.

I feel really disrespected because I thought being uncomfortable would be enough justification. I feel as though she shouldn’t be telling me what my daughter can call me. She says because the other grandkids call her mama, my daughter needs to too. I said I’m happy with any other special name, just not mama. AITA?

