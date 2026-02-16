Woman Doesn’t Want Her Close Friend Staying With Her And Her Boyfriend For Three Weeks Rent-Free Due To Financial And Privacy Reasons, But She Doesn’t Want To Hurt Her Friend’s Feelings

Helping a friend sounds good until you realize what it’s going to cost you.

So, what would you do if a close friend wanted to stay at your apartment for three weeks without paying, even though you worked from home and valued your privacy?

Would you put your needs to the side for a friend? Or would you consider telling her no?

In the following story, one friend is caught in this very awkward situation. Here’s her story.

AITA for not wanting my friend to stay with me and my boyfriend for 3 weeks without paying rent? My boyfriend and I live together in Belfast in a 2-bedroom apartment. We both work (sometimes from home) and are trying to focus on our careers, health, and keeping a stable routine. A close friend from school currently lives in London and will be leaving the UK permanently in a few months. She asked if she could come stay with us for 3 weeks. She said she wouldn’t pay rent but would cook and buy groceries.

They had a few problems last time she stayed.

The issue is that the last time she visited, it was only for 3 days, and another friend was also staying with us. ven then, my boyfriend and I ended up paying more for drinks, groceries, electricity, and our routine was disturbed. My boyfriend even had to take an important client meeting from the bedroom because the living room was occupied. This time, it would just be her, but 3 weeks feels like a lot. Even if she buys groceries, I know there will still be extra costs and adjustments. Our home is also our workspace, and we really value our routine and privacy.

Now she feels guilty.

I did tell her we’re on a tight budget and don’t want to spend more. She said, “I won’t let you spend more, I’ll just silently stay at your house,” and also said it would be fun, like living together as friends. She’s a good friend, and I don’t think she has bad intentions, but I still feel uncomfortable. Part of me feels guilty because she’s leaving the UK soon, and I don’t want to hurt her feelings. Another part of me feels like my boyfriend and I shouldn’t have to sacrifice our routine or take on extra expenses just because we earn decently. Now I’m wondering if I’m overthinking or being selfish. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels like this, but it’s usually best to follow your guy.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think she should do.

This reader thinks she’s fine for saying no.

According to this person, she just needs to tell her.

For this person, it’s wrong to make it about money.

According to this comment, she doesn’t need a reason to say no.

Honesty is always the best policy.

She should come clean and just let her friend know that the timing is bad for them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.