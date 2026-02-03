Woman Fostered A French Bulldog Until The Owners Were Located, But Then Her Boyfriend Objected To Bringing The Pooch Over To His Place

In some relationships, it only takes one small disagreement for you to know it’s over.

Imagine finding a stray dog outside, and your significant other immediately starts treating it like a threat. How would you react? Would you reassure him that the dog is only there temporarily? Or would you finally see that you and he are not meant to be?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and chooses the dog.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for choosing a dog over my boyfriend I (40f) have been with my bf (42m) just shy of 6 years. One day, I was outside, and the most beautiful, friendliest Frenchie came over to me. There were several people outside, but she only came to me. I don’t know what it is about me, but animals always approach me. She wasn’t wearing a collar, so I walked around with her for about 2 hours, hoping to find someone looking for her. Unfortunately, no one was.

Her boyfriend has major jealousy issues.

I took the necessary steps, such as contacting the police and the animal shelter, in case someone reported her missing. I decided to house her instead of leaving her in a shelter. So, I have abandonment issues, which my bf knows. I was left in a bad place as a baby, but luckily, I had wonderful grandparents who took me in and became my legal guardians. So I know how it feels to be unwanted and just left behind. Been dealing with that my whole life. Well, my bf has a problem with her. He keeps saying he doesn’t want a stray at his house, and I just found her in the trash. I told him, “I’m a stray,” and his response was, ” Well, I’m not.”

When given the choice, she chose the dog.

It’s fine and dandy that he doesn’t want her there, and she doesn’t have to go there. He said that she is taking up all my time, and I can’t be around him with her. I bought a dog crate and all the things I needed so that I can leave her at my apartment. I have someone look after her when I’m not around. So I can spend some time with him, but he still has a problem with that. He hung up on me on FaceTime when I had her in my lap. I’ve told him I don’t appreciate the way he talks about her. It opens old wounds, but he continues. So I chose the dog over him. AITA?

Yikes! It’s a good thing he showed her all of those red flags early!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what she did here.

Here’s an interesting take on it.

That’s a lot of questions.

Here’s someone who gets it.

For this reader, it’s just a change of circumstance.

She made the right choice because they’re clearly not made for each other.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.