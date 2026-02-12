Woman Gets Exhausted Listening to Her Friend’s Dating Drama, So She Tells Her to Stop Talking About Her Love Life

After three years of close friendship, one woman says she’s hit her limit listening to the same dating problems on repeat.

Every new guy looks the same, acts the same, and treats her friend poorly, and every breakup leads back to the same venting sessions.

Feeling emotionally drained and frustrated by the lack of growth, she finally told her friend she doesn’t want to hear about her love life anymore unless something actually changes.

AITAH for telling my friend she can’t talk to me about her love life anymore? I (28F) have been friends with her (26F) for about 3 years and we’ve gotten really close really quickly. But, she’s been in a few relationships and on quite a few dates with many men in that time (She is gorgeous).

But, the men she goes out with are the worst and it’s always the same type. (Tall, buzzed hair).

Classic.

I blame this on her because she is very particular about looks. They’re terrible.

For example, the guy she is dating now said she shouldn’t expect gifts from him because it’s just not something he does. I already know this isn’t working out long term and I’ve been there for her over and over in the past but it doesn’t end.

That can be exhausting.

She needs to be less shallow when it comes to dating. I’ve expressed this to her and said I can’t hear any more about her love life if she’s not willing to progress as an individual. AITAH?

Now she’s questioning whether she was honest in a healthy way or crossed into being judgmental and unsupportive.

Is it fair to step back when a friendship starts feeling like unpaid emotional labor, or does real friendship mean listening no matter how repetitive the problems get?

At some point, protecting your peace can look a lot like being “mean” to someone who’s comfortable staying stuck.

