Woman Graduated And Faced Her Mother’s Criticism All Day, So She Ignored Her Mom On Her Birthday And Didn’t Bother To Send A Heartfelt Greeting

Graduation days are supposed to be joyful milestones.

In this story, a young woman received a lot of criticism from her mother during her graduation.

Later, her boyfriend was also ridiculed and treated poorly by her mom.

The tension carried over into the next day, which happened to be her mother’s birthday.

AITA for ignoring my mother the day after my graduation due to how she treated my boyfriend? I (17F) live with my parents. My mother has always been very strict about cleanliness. While I admit my bedroom is often messy, this has been a recurring source of conflict between us for years. I try to help around the house in other ways, but arguments about my room are frequent.

On the day of my graduation, my mom criticized me multiple times. This included criticism during the ceremony. After it ended, I thanked my family. I took photos with them and went to dinner with them instead of joining my friends.

Later that night, my boyfriend (17M) was at my house briefly. He was waiting for his phone to charge, so he could order an Uber. I told my mom this beforehand. However, she came into the room and spoke harshly to him. She called him irresponsible. She repeatedly told him to leave immediately.

This has happened before, even when he is already waiting for transportation. I told her she was being rude to him. She responded by blaming me. She brought up my messy room again. She accused me of being ungrateful at my graduation. She said hurtful things about me not contributing financially. I don’t work yet.

The next day was her birthday. Because I was still upset about how she spoke to my boyfriend and to me, I chose not to congratulate her. I avoided interacting with her that day. My question is whether ignoring her on her birthday because of this conflict makes me the jerk. I know ignoring her wasn’t ideal. At the time, it felt like the only way to avoid another argument. AITA?

Sometimes, silence is the best gift one can give to someone who’s being rude and toxic.

