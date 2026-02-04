Woman Hosted Major Holidays For Her Husband’s Family For Over A Decade, But Now She Feels Burnt Out And Refuses To Take The Responsibility Anymore

Holiday hosting can quickly become overwhelming.

AITA for not wanting to host Christmas Day anymore? My husband and I have hosted every major holiday at our house for the past 13 years. This has been ever since my father-in-law passed away. My mother-in-law now has health issues. My brother-in-law is single, so the expectation has always been that we host.

I went no contact with my mom’s side of the family over ten years ago. I have a distant relationship with my dad, stepmom, and adult sisters who live out of state. Because of that, I haven’t spent holidays with my own family in years. Early on, if we even hinted at traveling to visit my family for the holidays, my mother-in-law would cry and guilt us into staying. Or my husband would say we would have to bring his family with us.

Now that MIL has health and mobility issues, it’s simply assumed that we stay home and host. Every year, we spend Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day hosting my MIL and BIL. At this point, I honestly hate the holidays. I hate the constant cooking, cleaning, and planning. I usually pay for everything, too. I hate feeling like it’s entirely our responsibility to make the holidays happen for everyone else.

My husband is tired of it, too. He feels like it’s his responsibility as the son. I feel tied down and stuck. I am completely burned out. I don’t want to host anymore, but I feel trapped by guilt and obligation. At the very least, I want Christmas Day back. I don’t want to host that day going forward. Would I be the jerk if I said I will no longer host Christmas Day?

Even Santa needs a break from cleaning up after everyone else.

