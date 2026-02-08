Woman Learned Her Boyfriend May Be The Biological Father Of His Ex’s Oldest Child, And Now She Wants To Tell The Woman’s Husband The Truth

One of the hardest things in life is knowing when or if to tell a secret.

So, what would you do if you believed a man was unknowingly raising a child that wasn’t biologically his, and the truth was actively being hidden from him?

Would you mind your own business? Or would you speak up because everyone deserves to know the truth?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and no longer wants to stay quiet.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH if I were to tell the husband of my bfs ex that their oldest son is not his biological child? Before I (35f) met my boyfriend (32m), he had a brief fling with a girl I’ll call Rose (33f). They conceived a child (Cameron, age 10), whom she pinned on her boyfriend, Robbie (39m). Rose and Robbie went on get married, raise Cameron, and have two more boys. Cameron resembles our children so much when we see pictures of him on social media. My boyfriend wishes he could get to know Cameron, but he doesn’t want to expose Rose’s lie and risk putting her marriage at risk. This would destabilize Cameron’s life, etc.

She tried to reach out to Rose one time.

I feel that this is wrong for obvious reasons. If Robert is being lied to, he deserves to be told the truth. He may already know and still consider Cameron his son in all but blood, in which case telling him may not change anything.

If/when Cameron finds out someday, I’m sure he will have questions: i.e., did you know about me? Did you ever reach out? I once messaged her a year ago and showed her some pictures of my children, pointing out the resemblance. She blocked me and messaged my boyfriend a screenshot and wrote to him: “Is this going to be a problem?”

Her boyfriend wants her to just let it go.

We have had no contact since, but my boyfriend and I occasionally talk about it. I still feel the husband (and Cameron someday) deserves the truth. My boyfriend says this makes me the bad guy. It’s between him and Rose, and if she doesn’t want Robbie to know, then that’s none of my business. He says, “It’s the same as a ***** donation.” Yet I say clearly it’s not, as there is deception or a lack of communication or consent. AITA?

Eek! This could have some pretty bad repercussions.

Let’s see what advice the readers on Reddit have to offer her.

Nothing good comes of telling the secret, so it’s best kept hidden.

