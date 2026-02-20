Woman Lent Her Only Black Dress To Her Friend For A Final Service, But She Was Left Scrambling When Her Friend Didn’t Return It And Kept Making Excuses

Borrowing personal items should come with the basic courtesy of returning them.

In this story, a woman lent her only black dress to her friend for a funeral weeks earlier.

When she asked for it back for another funeral, things became unexpectedly difficult.

AITA I lent my friend a dress and she did not make an effort to return it My girl friend rang me. She asked if she could borrow a dress from me for her brother’s funeral a few weeks back. I lent her my only black dress. I also drove it to her home about 45 minutes away. When I got there, her daughter saw the dress. She told her mum that she would like to borrow the dress from her one day. She is a size 18. The dress is a size 6.

Anyway, fast forward to this past Saturday. My father-in-law passed away. I asked for the dress back, because I was unable to drive to their home to pick up the dress. The mother is having difficulties driving at the moment. I asked if they could please send it to me via post. I didn’t receive a response.

Today, my daughter offered to pick it up. I need it for the funeral tomorrow. I asked if they could leave it in their post box. They said the post box is too small. Mind you, it is a small dress. Anyway, messages were sent back and forth. They were between the person who borrowed my dress and her daughter who lives with her.

I mentioned that I was disappointed that neither of them could have posted the dress to me. The post office is 600 metres from their home. It is about an 8 minute walk. The daughter said to me that she wasn’t going to walk to the post office in 30-degree heat. I responded that she has had all week to make the 600-metre trip.

Then, she asked me why I hadn’t arranged a pick up prior to today. I am sorry but I didn’t think I would have to. Her mother borrowed the dress from me. I had delivered it to them some three to four weeks ago. So, am I the jerk?

Funny how a short walk feels much longer when it’s someone else’s problem.

