Woman Let Her Parents Park In Her Bay Without Question, So She Shut The Door On An Entitled Neighbor Who Tried To Police Her Parking Spot

You can’t park there Something reminded me of an extremely entitled neighbour we came across when we were renting. We lived in a townhouse complex with undercover parking. There were marked bays for each townhouse. We had a small car that we usually parked in our bay.

One weekend, my parents came to visit, so we parked our small car on the street. We let them park their Ute in our bay. We then got a knock from our neighbour and president of the strata committee. We had never met her before. We had heard she was a complete control freak. She did not like that there were renters in the complex.

As soon as I opened the door, she started going off at me. She complained about how I could not park that large of a car in that bay. I calmly asked her if it was out of the lines or obstructing anything. She said no. I then asked her if she had a car parked next to us that she needed help with. I said I would gladly help move her car. She said she did not have a car.

I asked her why she had a problem then. She had no reply. So I said we had done nothing wrong. I then proceeded to shut the door in her face. I never talked to her again. The day we moved out was one of the happiest days of my life.

Some people think they are right all the time… even if their argument doesn’t make sense at all!

