Woman Likes To Party When Traveling, But When She Noticed Her Friend Prefers Staying Inside, She Suggested They Cancel Their Trip Together

AITA for telling my friend she should go to New Zealand alone after our Bali trip? Okay, so me (24F) and my friend (22F) just went to Bali for 6 days. Long story short, she basically wanted to stay in the villa most of the time. We landed late Sunday night and were both wrecked, so we slept. On monday we got breakfast and our nails done and dinner. I suggested we should go out to a bar after. I could tell she was kind of bored and was on her phone LOTS but I tried to make the night fun by dancing etc.

This same night, I was on Hinge and a guy said to come to this other bar. The vibes weren’t great where we were, so I asked her if she wanted to go to this other bar and she said yes. We end up going. Unfortunately, this guy is by himself but had a friend flying in that night. He sat in the middle of us trying to include her but it naturally turned into a third wheel situation. After about 30 minutes she starts yawning saying she’s tired, and saying she wants to go home.

Fair enough, I get it, you don’t want to third wheel so I got us a car back to the villa.

The next day she wanted to stay in the villa ALL DAY. Apart from going to the markets for like an hour and getting food. We spent most of the time by the pool. We go out for dinner and I suggest that we go out and she says she’s “absolutely not going out “. I didn’t want to go out alone in a foreign country so I stayed the night in the villa. Next day is NYEs and we had a ticket to Finn’s Beach Club.

We spent all day in the villa which I was fine with because I knew we’d have a big night. At Finn’s there’s heaps of people. I like socialising and talking to strangers but she kind of just wanted to dance us two. She then drops on me that she’s being loyal to a guy she met at a festival about three weeks ago – she didn’t tell me this until that night. Anyways we’re at Finns and I end up mingling with a group of guys. They also had a booth, which they let us sit at.

I could sense she was mad because she was on her phone and wasn’t dancing or socialising. The guys invite us back to their villa and she declines, so we end up walking her back to our villa and and I ended up staying the night at theirs. The next day – villa and dinner. The day after – she gets a tattoo, we get a massage and we fly home. Before Bali, we also discussed going to New Zealand in April.

However, this was an incredibly frustrating trip for me and it was apparent that we didn’t communicate properly. I gave myself time to calm down and sent her a message telling her that I needed to be honest. I said that I think we have different travel styles and it would be a better idea for her to go to New Zealand on her own, so we both don’t feel like we’re compromising (she was originally going solo and invited me). Now she hasn’t spoken to me in over a week. AITA?

