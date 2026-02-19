Woman Planned To Stay Home During A Snowstorm, So When She Refused To Fill Her Partner’s Car Up With Fuel Because She Doesn’t Like Driving In The Snow, They Accused Her Of Making Them Late For Work

It feels good to do favors for others. That is, until they start taking advantage.

So, what would you do if you had planned for a snowstorm but your partner still asked you to fill their car with fuel, even though you don’t like driving in the snow?

Would you do it anyway? Or would you refuse to help, even if it meant they couldn’t finish getting ready for work?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for no longer filling the car with gas before my partner has to go to work? My partner works Sunday evenings. I don’t. They tend to sleep until 15-30 minutes before they need to be at work. They’ve recently been asking if I can fill up their car with gas before they go to work on Sundays because they don’t have time to get ready, get gas, and still get to work on time. For a while, I was doing it because it wasn’t much of a bother for me. I would take their car and go to the gas station, get snacks or drinks, or go to Dunkin and get a coffee. I would also sometimes take the car while they were asleep and get gas and go to the grocery store because I had to get groceries anyway. They also didn’t ask every week, just most.

It snowed, so they planned to stay home.

I’ve also told them they should fill up before Sunday, so it isn’t such a rush. Or wake up earlier. They said they would try. But I also didn’t mind doing it if I had a reason to go out. It snowed last night through today where we live. I had no plans to go out because I don’t like driving in the snow unless I truly have to. I went to the grocery store yesterday before the snow started, and I stocked up on all my drinks and snacks so I wouldn’t have to drive in the snow. I was also still in my pajamas because I was looking forward to a comfy day inside.

Now, the partner is mad that they refused.

They asked me to fill their car up with gas again today. I said no, I don’t like driving in the snow, especially in a car that’s not mine. They said it’s not far to the gas station, and they had to get ready for work. I repeated that I don’t feel comfortable driving their car in the snow, and I don’t need to go out for anything, so I won’t do it. They were upset because I refused to go out and fill up the car with gas. They left for work upset and didn’t even say goodbye, and later texted me that they couldn’t finish getting ready and were a few minutes late because they had to stop to get gas. AITA?

