Woman Refused To Pick Up Her Sister’s Kid From School After Repeatedly Warning That She Couldn’t, So Her Family Accused Her Of Having A Grudge Against Her Sister And Taking It Out Her Child

There’s a big difference between an emergency and failing to plan.

So, what would you do if your sister failed to make transportation arrangements for one of her children and expected you to help after you tried to warn her to have a plan?

Would you help her anyway? Or would you refuse because you tried to warn that this would happen?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not picking up my sister’s kids from school My sister has three kids. The oldest has lived with my parents their entire life. The youngest two live with my sister. I have two kids of my own. Our town does not have bus transportation for kids who live in town or out of district limits. At the beginning of Christmas break, my sister’s car broke down. My dad drove it to a shop where it’s been sitting ever since.

She tried to warn her father well ahead of time.

The day it broke down, my sister was given my dad’s vehicle to borrow. My parents have two vehicles, and my dad is retired, so for the length of Christmas break, it wasn’t a huge issue. My mom works 7 out of every 14 days, 3 days one week, 4 days the next. I told my dad before NYE that if my sister still didn’t have a car by the time school started, she’d have to figure out transportation for the kids that live with her for the days that my mom works. My husband and I share a vehicle, and he leaves for work immediately after I get home from picking up our kids. We live right down the road from my parents, so picking up and dropping off the child that lives with them isn’t a big deal.

Her sister never figured out transportation.

My sister lives in a different city and pays for public transit to bring her kids to the schools in our town every day, but doesn’t have them take the public transit home, and at least once a week, she relies on my father to pick up her kids and take them home. Today came the day I knew was coming: my mom has to work, my dad has no vehicle, and my sister’s middle kid needs a ride home from school. My sister’s youngest is at the dad’s today, so that’s covered. My sister never figured out transport for the middle child. My car cannot safely fit 3 across in the back seat with car seats and booster seats, so the only kid I can pick up is the one who lives with my parents.

This is what she tried to avoid.

I don’t have time to make multiple trips to the schools before my husband leaves for work, and I will not transport more kids than is safe to do so. Roads and sidewalks are clear of snow, it’s above freezing, and the walk from the school to my parents’ house is less than a mile. They’ve walked to my parents’ from school before, so it’s not new to them. So I told both my parents and my sister that she’ll have to walk home, like I said well before today got here. Im being told my husband can leave late for work, and that I have a grudge against my sister, so im refusing to help her and taking it out on her child. AITA?

Eek! That sounds like quite the situation to be in.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

She couldn’t do it, and that’s the end of the story. Her sister needs to get over it and solve her own problems.

