Woman Refused To Share Her Groceries With A Roommate Who Left Their Wallet At Work, So She Was Labeled Petty, Selfish, And “Not A Good Friend”

Living with roommates can easily cause drama.

In this story, a woman was living with several roommates.

One of them forgot their wallet at work and asked her for some food.

She said no because she didn’t like lending out groceries.

AITA for not letting my roommate eat my groceries after they “forgot their wallet”? I live with a roommate who came home late and said they had forgotten their wallet at work. They asked if they could just grab some of my food “this one time.” I said no. I don’t like lending food. It’s not just money. It’s that I plan my meals. I buy specific things for myself.

They got really annoyed. They said I was being “petty.” They said I was “not a friend.” They ended up ordering takeout. They kept sulking for the rest of the night.

The next day, they told our other roommate I was being selfish. Now, everyone’s giving me side eyes. I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. I’m happy to help in emergencies. Forgetting your wallet isn’t really an emergency. AITA?

For some people, food is sacred and can’t be shared.

