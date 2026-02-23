Woman Suggested Staying In A Hotel For Her Boyfriend’s Family Gathering, But He Insisted On His Mom’s Home Instead

Visiting a partner’s family for the first time can be quite complicated

In this story, a woman was invited to celebrate her boyfriend’s grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary.

The plan was for them to stay at his parents’ house for the family gathering.

But she suggested that they book a hotel instead, which caused sudden tension.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA For making my boyfriend stay at a hotel instead of his mom’s place? I (32F) and my boyfriend (34M) have been dating for four months. We have a large family gathering coming up in February. It’s his grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary. I’ve never met his family. This will be my first time having any sort of interaction with them.

This woman doesn’t feel comfortable with the idea of staying at his mom’s house.

My boyfriend would rather stay with his mom. His argument is that he’d feel more at home there than a hotel. I feel the opposite. The idea of staying with someone I’ve never met makes me very uncomfortable. I would feel like I was intruding and overstepping my bounds.

He assured her that his mom is nice and welcoming.

He insists that his mom is very nice and welcoming. I’ve had past experiences with boyfriends’ moms. And that’s usually not the case. Boys have blinders on when it comes to their mom.

She suggested that they should just stay in a hotel.

When I brought up staying in a hotel, he wasn’t happy. He said it would be an extra cost that just doesn’t seem necessary. And that his mom is happy to have us there. I don’t really believe that. I offered to pay for half of the hotel room. I don’t really see why this is a problem. This seems to be a bit of an issue in our relationship. AITA?

“Home sweet home” isn’t so sweet if it’s not your home.

