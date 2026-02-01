Woman Was Asked To Watch Her Sister’s Father-In-Law In The Hospital During Holidays, But She Refused Unless She Got Paid

Family emergencies can put people in uncomfortable positions.

The following story involves a woman whose older sister asked her for a favor.

Her sister’s father-in-law was taken to the hospital, and she was asked to watch over him.

She agreed, but only if she would get paid for doing such a service.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for asking for payment to watch my sister’s father in law in the hospital? My older sister’s father-in-law fell two days ago. He hit his head and was taken to the hospital. My sister, her husband, and their kids are out on a family holiday vacation. They are not coming back until January 5th. They both have really stressful jobs. They barely get any time off to be with their kids. They did not want to cut the trip short.

This woman was asked by her sister to watch her father-in-law in the hospital.

All of her husband’s siblings live out of state. He is a widower. Nobody could watch him in the hospital. So they called me. I am the youngest sibling. I am not married. I am not really doing anything for the holidays. Other than having dinner with my parents.

She agreed, but only if she would be paid.

So, she and her husband asked me to go sit with him. I said sure, only if I get paid. He is a stranger to me. I have a million different better things to do than sit at a hospital during the holidays. They called me greedy and selfish. They kept insisting that I just go. I kept refusing.

Now, her sister’s family is mad at her.

Eventually, her sister-in-law flew over without her husband and kids. She came to watch over him. She is really annoyed at me. I seriously do not get them. He is practically a stranger to me. Why would I do that for a stranger?

She’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

If it was one of my parents or family members, then sure, I would do it. If it was just friends, then sure, I would do it. Am I really a greedy jerk here? Or is this just entitlement on their part?

Apparently, not all favors are free.

