Woman Was Cooking Late At Night Thinking Nobody Else Was Home, But Her Housemate Showed Up And Snapped At Her For Being Noisy

Living with roommates can sometimes be a nightmare.

The following story involves a woman living with her partner and some other flatmates.

She stayed up late one night with her partner, cooking and cleaning, thinking that nobody else was at home.

But his downstairs flatmate suddenly showed up and confronted her aggressively.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA For calling out my flatmates hypocrisy The premise is I still thought the head tenant, who has a room under the kitchen, was away at his parents’ for the holidays. Basically, I was up with my partner, who also lives there, at 4:30 a.m. We were making some food because we were in and out sick (still am) and were super hungry. While doing that, I was also cleaning up another flatmate’s dishes because they never clean up after themselves.

This woman was confronted by her flatmate about using the kitchen loudly.

As I went upstairs, I looked at my phone and saw a message from the downstairs flatmate. They were asking that whoever was banging up there to stop. I was feeling remorseful. Then, right when I finished reading, he popped up from the stairs. I said I was so sorry, and he started aggressively swearing at me. I didn’t want to deal with him if he was acting like that out of the gate, so after his rant, I walked upstairs.

He apologized the next day, and she thanked him for it.

He sent an apology the next day. Mainly saying that he was condoning his actions because he was sleepy. And that he was setting a boundary by telling us not to cook at night. I was going to respond with I could see where he was coming from. But the swearing was not okay, and that we didn’t know he was in. I was told that was too forward, so I just thanked him for his apology and told him we didn’t know he was there.

But she called him out when he did the same thing a week later.

Cut to less than a week later, I woke up to use the toilet, and he was making food at 1:15 to 1:30 a.m. He was chopping bread, so not being as silent as he claimed either. I ended up bringing it up because it is hypocritical. Now, that guy and the person I kept having to clean up after had a swearing match at me.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

If you can’t stand the noise in the middle of the night, make sure you don’t make it either.

