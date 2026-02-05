Woman Quietly Played Mahjong On Her Laptop In Bed, But Her Downstairs Neighbor Started Yelling At Her And Pounding The Ceiling Until She Shut It Off

Some things seem like no big deal to you, but end up being huge to someone else.

So, how would you respond if you were quietly sitting on your bed, playing a game on your computer, when suddenly, your neighbor starts yelling at you to be quiet? Would you ignore them and enjoy your game? Or would you stop playing and hope their yelling stops?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and decides to shut their game down early. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for playing Mahjong on my computer at 11:00PM?? I (21f) love playing on my computer. It is a 2020 MacBook Air for reference. Currently, it is a Saturday night at 11:30 pm, and I want to play a game I very much enjoy on my laptop in bed, and the game happens to be Mahjong. Now, Mahjong is a lot of clicking because of how the game is, just matching tiles. I have no other noises going on in my apartment at this time. No music, no TV, no talking, computer volume is muted, and both of my pets are lying next to me quietly.

The house is old, and she’s between two other tenants.

Yet, my downstairs neighbors have been complaining about hearing the clicking of my mousepad. They have also been complaining about hearing the typing of my computer. They shouted through the ceiling, “Can you do this tomorrow?” And, “Bro, you’ve had all day, why are you doing this now?” and even “CAN YOU stop?” When they started pounding on the ceiling, I finally gave in and closed my computer. Didn’t even finish my game of Mahjong 🙁 I am just playing a game on my computer that I enjoy before bed. We live in a really old three-story house that’s been turned into three separate units. I am right in the middle. I don’t know how sound carries through to their apartment, but maybe it is really loud?

They’ve left her questioning everything.

Is Mahjong not a socially acceptable game to be playing at 11:00 PM? I have never even spoken to the people downstairs in real life, just heard their yelling from downstairs. I have talked to the people above me a couple of times, and they have not mentioned anything about this being a problem, but they are quite lovely, so maybe they are just too nice to say anything. I would love to hear your guys’ opinions on this because I genuinely don’t know. Thanks!

Yikes! Do they even have walls in that place??

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about these neighbors.

This person thinks she needs a sound machine.

Here’s someone who’s on her side.

For this person, she’s not doing anything unreasonable.

There’s nothing wrong with what she was doing, so this was on him.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.