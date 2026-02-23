Woman Was Told A Special Snack Souvenir Was Waiting For Her, But When Her Friend Ate It Before Passing It Off, It Led To Some Awkward Drama Between Them

Sometimes, it’s the small stuff that leads friendships to stumble.

So when one woman’s friend insisted she’d brought her snacks from a trip but then kept opening and “testing” them while dodging meetup plans, she began wondering if she was being gifted goodies or just leftovers.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for not picking up the souvenir my friend bought me? My friend just went on a short trip, and she told me she bought some biscuits and cakes for me. Those snacks are indeed very cheap and common; I could buy them in the supermarket near my home…

The two struggled to make plans to meet up.

She asked me when I would be able to pick up the souvenirs. I suggested I go to find her at her place or her workplace on weekends, but she refused. She didn’t suggest any dates, so we didn’t come to a conclusion. She then said just wait till the end of this month and decide later.

The gift was starting to look less and less appetizing with each passing day.

But then, she kept texting me pics of those snacks. She opened them and said she “tried them for me” and urged me to pick them up quickly. Now the food just looks like leftovers, and I really didn’t want to pick it up. AITA if I refused to go get them, even if my friend claimed those were “specially bought for me”? (but she ate them…)

This definitely doesn’t sound like a very good gift.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe it’s time to just put this whole thing behind them.

Her friend definitely didn’t follow good etiquette.

It’s possible her friend isn’t really the one to blame.

It sounds like it was a pretty low-stakes ordeal across the board.

Needless to say, if the gift comes already partially opened, then it’s not a very generous gift.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.