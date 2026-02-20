Young Woman Chose Her Nursing School’s Clinical Orientation Over Her Cousin’s Wedding, So Her Mother Called Her Selfish

Life milestones don’t always line up perfectly.

In this story, a young woman was forced to choose between her cousin’s wedding and her first day of nursing school clinicals.

The orientation date was mandatory, and missing it might cause her to be removed from the program completely.

So when she decided to stand her ground, it caused family tension and conflict.

AITA: missing my cousins wedding for nursing school Apparently, I’m selfish. My cousin’s wedding is on April 11th. This unfortunately falls on the same day as the first day of my nursing school clinical rotation. It is the orientation day for mental health. According to my nursing program handbook, missing the first clinical day results in removal from the course. It can also result in possible dismissal from the program. This isn’t flexible or negotiable.

This young woman was called selfish by her mother.

My mother called me selfish and said I didn’t care about the wedding. She said she hopes my cousin misses my wedding day. She told me to get away because she was upset. She said she no longer wanted to talk.

She stood her ground because this is about her future career.

What I don’t think my mother understands is this is my future career. I’ve been in school trying to become a nurse since 2022. I wish the dates didn’t conflict. It genuinely sucks that I can’t be there. But I’m not willing to throw away a career I’ve worked incredibly hard to get into over something I truly don’t have control over. If this were my own wedding day, I would completely understand if someone had a similar conflict.

When it comes to your future career, you can’t simply “reschedule” it.

