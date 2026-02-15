February 15, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘Your cat mom is back from vacation, but you’ve got some emotional baggage to share.’ – A Cat Was Not Happy With His Owner When She Returned From Vacation

by Matthew Gilligan

cat upset with its owner

TikTok/@puffindoestricks

Well, one thing is for sure…

Cats don’t hold back their emotions, and if they’re upset, you’re gonna know about it!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and her cat Puffin let her know exactly how he felt when she returned from vacation.

cat staring at its owner

TikTok/@puffindoestricks

Puffin stared at his owner and pushed buttons on a mat that make sounds to let her know how he felt.

The cat pushed the buttons for “mad” and for “worried.”

cat upset with its owner

TikTok/@puffindoestricks

Puffin’s owner told him she was sorry she had been gone, but the cat still seemed pretty upset.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your cat mom is back from vacation, but you’ve got some emotional baggage to share.”

And the caption reads, “I’m putting away my suitcase but it’s Puffin who has EMOTIONAL BAGGAGE.”

cat upset with its owner

TikTok/@puffindoestricks

Take a look at the video.

@puffindoestricks

I’m putting away my suitcase but it’s Puffin who has EMOTIONAL BAGGAGE #scottishfoldlovers #fluentpet #talkingcat #scottishfold

♬ original sound – Puffindoestricks

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.40.58 AM Your cat mom is back from vacation, but youve got some emotional baggage to share. A Cat Was Not Happy With His Owner When She Returned From Vacation

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.41.16 AM Your cat mom is back from vacation, but youve got some emotional baggage to share. A Cat Was Not Happy With His Owner When She Returned From Vacation

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.41.34 AM Your cat mom is back from vacation, but youve got some emotional baggage to share. A Cat Was Not Happy With His Owner When She Returned From Vacation

Cats will always let you know when they’re not happy with you!

