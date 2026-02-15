‘Your cat mom is back from vacation, but you’ve got some emotional baggage to share.’ – A Cat Was Not Happy With His Owner When She Returned From Vacation

Well, one thing is for sure…

Cats don’t hold back their emotions, and if they’re upset, you’re gonna know about it!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and her cat Puffin let her know exactly how he felt when she returned from vacation.

Puffin stared at his owner and pushed buttons on a mat that make sounds to let her know how he felt.

The cat pushed the buttons for “mad” and for “worried.”

Puffin’s owner told him she was sorry she had been gone, but the cat still seemed pretty upset.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your cat mom is back from vacation, but you’ve got some emotional baggage to share.”

And the caption reads, “I’m putting away my suitcase but it’s Puffin who has EMOTIONAL BAGGAGE.”

Take a look at the video.

Cats will always let you know when they’re not happy with you!

