13-Year-Old Is Tutoring And Making Good Money, But Since Her Mom Decided To Take $25 Of Every $40 She Earns, She Has No Choice But To Protest

AITA for arguing with my parents over money? I (13F) am doing private tutoring to earn some money over the holidays. I taught some children how to read and helped another one prepare for an exam. My mum (38F) is a teacher, and she helped me get those clients by referring parents. I get paid 40 bucks an hour, and I do everything by myself. I plan lessons, teach the kids, and handle everything.

My mum does nothing besides owning the house and being somewhere around the house during the session. Once I got paid, my mum told me she was taking $25 out of every 40 I earned. She didn’t tell me about this beforehand, only AFTER the money was already paid. She said it was because she referred the student and that the money was for bills and household expenses. I was upset at this, considering not only I was the one who did the work, she never told me this, and she was taking over half of what I got.

I told her I didn’t think it was fair of her to take the money I made. I said I was okay with her taking 15 instead. She got very mad (like, I could hallucinate steam coming out of her ears), said I was being selfish, disrespectful, and a bad daughter, and told me that she pays for my food, clothes, and shelter. We argued. She kept screeching, I think her blood vessels were gonna pop, and I got scared, stopped arguing and agreed.

She kept the money in her bag and wouldn’t let me see it. When I asked when I’d get my share, she said to put it in a bank account. I don’t have my own bank account yet (I can’t get one til I turn 14 in March), so she made me use an account that she says is a joint account between us. Now here is where I was bewildered. Discombobulated. Gobsmacked even. Please look at my astute calculations. – I worked 25 hours total – I earned 1000 dollars – She gobbles up $25 an hour — $625 – I’m supposed to get $15per hr — $375 She said there was already $100 in the account, so she only gave me $275 in cash, saying it “adds up to $375 anyway.”

When I questioned this, her feathers were ruffled and (you guessed it) said I was selfish and ungrateful. THIS isn’t the only money issue. My dad (47M) also asks me for money a lot. I’ve saved money from selling handmade things, red pockets from relatives, birthday money, and occasional pocket money he gives me.

He gambles and often runs out of money for petrol or bills, then asks me for mine. This would be tolerable, IF he paid me back. Which he doesn’t, so I argue back. But it does nothing, and I have no options as I can’t bash up a man twice my height. And he’s also my dad. I understand we’re not rich, billionaires are evil, and that my parents provide for me. BUT I can’t help but argue back. AITA??

