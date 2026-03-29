A College Student Forgot Her Friend’s Birthday, So Her Friend Group Got Together And Celebrated Without Her

It can be pretty hard to keep track of other peoples’ birthdays in this hectic world we live in.

And all of us are bound to miss a friend’s special day every once in a while.

In today’s story, a college student talked about how she’s getting some serious blowback because she missed a friend’s big day.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for forgetting a friend’s birthday? “I am 21 (F), in my 3rd year of college. I’ve joined this circle of friends when I was in my 1st year, 2nd Semester, and we had the chance to share classes. The relationship between us is quite close considering we have shared grievances to each other and some of us met each other’s parents. We hang out sometimes, and spend time with each other if there’s free time. So, ever since I joined the group, we often celebrate birthdays together. Given how long we spent together, I celebrated at least two birthdays with each of them (their birthdays). On these birthdays, I usually post a pic of them on IG at 12 am on the dot to greet them online, and we celebrate the birthday in the evening with foods and drinks.

She’s been preoccupied.

However, this year, I’ve been really stressed out. Academics, ya know? Moreover, personal problems piled up and my hours are spent trying to survive every day that passes by, and finishing tasks after tasks. I became so busy that I forgot that it was one of my friend’s birthdays. She texted me that day, telling me to go to her dorm in the evening. Me, being the overwhelmed student that I am, asked “for what?” I guess she got the idea that I forgot about her day, so, she reminded me of it. I honestly felt bad when she told me, and as a way to say sorry, I provided water and ice for the evening and tried to be attentive to her. The air between the group was chill and I don’t think they hung it over my head for forgetting. But here is where it gets interesting. The next week after that, another girl from my friend group would be celebrating her birthday. I honestly don’t know what the plans are, or how she wanted to celebrate it since it is exam season, and we’ve been studying nonstop. Our group chat is also so eerily quiet that I thought the girl doesn’t really have plans to celebrate, and was focused in studying.

Uh oh…

But, it happened again. The day before her birthday, I spent an all-nighter in the library to study and stuff since I have notes to catch up on, clumsily, forgetting another friend’s birthday. The only moment I realized it was her birthday was when she posted a picture of her celebrating the birthday with said friend group. Everybody was present, except for me. They even posted several posts on IG together, and several TT shorts. It actually felt sucky knowing that forgetting a birthday has resulted in me being excluded. When I saw the posts, I greeted her in the group chat and didn’t mention the celebration since I honestly think it’s impolite and it’s not my lane to argue about not getting invited. All she replied was a thank you and the group chat went quiet again. I’ve been telling myself that it’s my fault for forgetting or for getting busy. But what do you think? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she didn’t do anything wrong.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

It looks like she’s now on the outside of this friend group…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.