His Neighbors Rev Their Engines All Night—Now He’s Reaching His Breaking Point

If you’ve never had the displeasure of living next to someone who drives a car with a loud engine and likes to rev that car in the wee hours of the morning, let me fill you in…

It sucks!

It sucks BAD.

The guy who wrote this story is dealing with some neighbors who have several cars that aren’t exactly street-legal, and it’s become a huge hassle for him.

Check out his story below and see what you think.

Loud modified exhausts rattling my house 24/7. Neighbors, landlord, and police are no help. What are my options? “I live next door to a poorly maintained rental duplex in a gentrifying neighborhood inside a small city. The landlord is an out-of-county preacher who owns a handful of these rundown units in the area. They are rented out to Mexican immigrants—typically of a large group of young women with kids along with one or two young men who alternate back and forth between the different units and share vehicles.

This isn’t good…

​The driveway is barely 10 feet from my living room window. They have 3 or 4 beaters with modified exhausts running constantly day and night. Every time a car starts, it rattles my entire house. They idle in the driveway for hours, rev the engines, and speed off at all hours—frequently waking me up around 3:00 AM. To make matters worse, they just brought home another vehicle with a modified exhaust.

He’s doing his best to figure this out…

​What I’ve tried so far: ​Direct approach: Knocked on the door to talk to them, but no one answers. I’ve tried this twice while they were home. ​Landlord: Reached out multiple times to the owner/preacher, but I’m completely ghosted. ​Police: Filed noise complaints with non-emergency when they were revving at 3:00 AM, but nothing came of it.

Now what is he supposed to do…?

​I’m at my wit’s end and sleeping terribly. Moving isn’t financially an option right now. ​What else can I realistically do here? Since I live so close to them I’m mainly affected and the other neighbors not so much. Are there specific code enforcement, occupancy limit, city ordinance, or legal steps I should take to get the city or landlord to handle this?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual has an idea…

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, what do do…?

I’d say he needs to try to get the cops involved again, just to see what happens.

It’s worth a shot, right?

This guy is stuck in a pretty annoying situation…