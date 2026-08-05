Apartment Life Conflict: A Woman Reaches a Breaking Point Over Constant Hallway Noise

I know, I know…

Kids like to be rambunctious from time to time and sometimes, they like to cause a ruckus.

I get it!

But when “from time to time” turns into “all the time,” that’s when the problems start.

And if you’re home is surrounded by youngsters who are constantly making noise, causing trouble, and generally disrupting your life, it just becomes too much!

In this story, a woman got real about how her neighbor’s kids are driving her up the wall.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Unsure how to go about my really annoying next door neighbour’s kids? “I live in a maisonette, on the bottom floor next to the front doors.

Cute kids!

So what they do is ring the bell from the outside, play knock door run like multiple times a day, constantly slam the front doors running in and out , put dirt through the box where my letters are held, screaming running, etc. The only positive is that they don’t live with him. They come over for holidays. I’m generally not the type person to confront someone, and I’m generally quite passive and try to avoid any type of conflict, so I’m genuinely unsure how to tell their dad without seeming rude.

And, to top it off…

They also scare my cat as she’s very afraid of strangers and hides whenever the bell is rung or door is knocked. I’m genuinely going to go mad these summer holidays and I’ve got a feeling they are going to be here for the majority of it.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

And another Reddit user shared some advice.

Ugh…

Just reading this story gave me anxiety!

Nobody wants to deal with this kind of nonsense, right?

You can say that again!

This situation is driving her insane!