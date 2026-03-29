A Couple Is Taking Their Nieces To Disney World, But They Said They Wouldn’t Include Other Family Members’ Kids On The Trip

Disney World is an experience all kids should have at least once in their lives, but that usually falls on their parents, right?

Well, according to this woman, other parents are putting pressure on her and her husband to take their kids on a fantastic voyage, but she can’t please everyone.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for taking my nieces to Disney, but no others? “My husband and I (both 30s) finally felt we got to a financial position to go to Disney World again after 5 years. He has 3 siblings with children, total of 7 kids, age ranges 5-15 yrs old (4 of them are between 12-13 at time of incident). We are closest to his oldest sister “B” and her husband “J”, who also have the two oldest kids at 15 “S” and 13 “L”. We live about 8 hrs away from all of them, so we only see them 2-3 times a year for long weekends. We usually stay with J/B for these trips.

They had it all planned out.

Due to my husband’s job, we have to plan vacation a year in advance, so Christmas time of 2024 we mentioned to B that we were planning to go to Florida in Nov 2025. She asked about Disney, and we confirmed it was the plan. The next day, she asked us if we’d be willing to take her girls with us, since she and J didn’t exactly want to go back but the girls did. At this point, we already had plans to host the girls in July 2025 at our house so we were trusted to care for them, and B offered to pay for everything for her kids too (hotel, car rental share, food, tickets, etc), we’d just be basically chaperones (one of his childfree sisters joined too, no really drama there minus one comment later). We adore the girls, so we said yes and honestly the trip was some of the best days in our lives.

There was an issue…

The problem: Of course this wasn’t going to be a secret and partly during-mostly after-the rest of the family learned about the trip. Now, we haven’t talked directly about this to the other parents, so unsure on their thoughts/hopes BUT regardless, we wouldn’t take any other kids on a trip like this (even if the parents paid). We aren’t as close to the other kids/parents, and a big issue is no one else in the family respects our “no” when we say it. Not the parents, not the kids. The other kids already know we had S and L out last summer, and even something like that we wouldn’t do for the other kids.

That’s a lot to ask!

Due to this, we’re getting a lot people saying we HAVE to be fair to the other kids and take them to Disney and/or host at our house (including the sister that joined who said we had to “suck it up” and be fair. We disagreed with her directly when she said this). Frankly, we don’t want to because our money and free time are too valuable to us to essentially waste on being miserable. Love the kids, but in short spurts like when we visit. This ultimately makes it so we favor S and L. AITA for doing this?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

They have a limit to how many kids they’re willing to take to Disney World!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.