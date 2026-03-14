March 14, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Had A Dramatic Reaction After Her Owner Accidentally Stepped On Her Toe

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and her owner

TikTok/@luciewoos

Some dogs really like to ratchet up the drama if they get upset with their owners for one reason or another…

And a dog named Lucie might deserve an Academy Award!

Her owner showed TikTok viewers how the pooch acted out in dramatic fashion in a viral video.

dog and her owner

TikTok/@luciewoos

Lucie’s owner stepped on her toe and she told the pooch, “Oh, sorry!”

Lucie then cried and hopped around as if she’d been horribly injured.

The woman said, “I’m so sorry.”

Lucie then walked away and the text overlay reads, “Off to tell Dad.”

dog barking at her owner

TikTok/@luciewoos

Lucie barked at the woman from the other room.

The text overlay reads, “Accidentally stood on her toe and ruined her life, apparently.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “Some may call it an overreaction, but it’s just Lucie communicating how she knows best, woos and sass.”

dog barking at her owner

TikTok/@luciewoos

Check out the video.

@luciewoos

some may call it an overreaction but it’s just Lucie communicating how she knows best, woos and sass 💅 #dogsoftiktok #dog #goldenretriever #tiktokdogs #sassy

♬ original sound – Lucie Woos

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.30.35 PM A Dog Had A Dramatic Reaction After Her Owner Accidentally Stepped On Her Toe

Another viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.30.45 PM A Dog Had A Dramatic Reaction After Her Owner Accidentally Stepped On Her Toe

And this TikTokker asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.31.01 PM A Dog Had A Dramatic Reaction After Her Owner Accidentally Stepped On Her Toe

What a drama queen!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter