March 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Wasn’t Happy When His Owner Was Two Minutes Late For Bedtime

by Matthew Gilligan

dog waiting for its owner

TikTok/@makenak726

Most dogs are creatures of habit and if their bedtime is interfered with, there’s gonna be a problem.

A woman named Makena knows all about this and she showed TikTok viewers how her pooch reacted when she didn’t get into bed on time.

dog waiting for its owner

TikTok/@makenak726

The video shows Makena’s dog staring at her from the open door of her bedroom.

The text overlay reads, “God forbid it’s 9:02 and I’m not in bed with him.”

dog waiting for its owner

TikTok/@makenak726

Makena’s dog then barked at her to voice his disproval.

The video’s caption reads, “He’s very demanding.”

dog waiting for its owner

TikTok/@makenak726

Here’s the video.

@makenak726

He’s very demanding #shihtzu #boydog #shihtzusoftiktok #needydog

♬ original sound – makenaaa

Let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.17.48 AM A Dog Wasnt Happy When His Owner Was Two Minutes Late For Bedtime

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.18.03 AM A Dog Wasnt Happy When His Owner Was Two Minutes Late For Bedtime

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.18.34 AM A Dog Wasnt Happy When His Owner Was Two Minutes Late For Bedtime

We know who wears the pants in this household…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter