A Dog Wasn’t Happy When His Owner Was Two Minutes Late For Bedtime

Most dogs are creatures of habit and if their bedtime is interfered with, there’s gonna be a problem.

A woman named Makena knows all about this and she showed TikTok viewers how her pooch reacted when she didn’t get into bed on time.

The video shows Makena’s dog staring at her from the open door of her bedroom.

The text overlay reads, “God forbid it’s 9:02 and I’m not in bed with him.”

Makena’s dog then barked at her to voice his disproval.

The video’s caption reads, “He’s very demanding.”

Here’s the video.

We know who wears the pants in this household…

