A Hotel Worker Got One Of Their Shifts Taken Away, So Another Employee Who Always Takes Too Long Doesn’t Get Overtime Hours

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as working at a company that is run inefficiently.

It can lead to a lot of bad mistakes and it can cause employees to get resentful.

In today’s story, a worker talked about why they’re pretty fed up because things are being shifted around all to please one person at the company.

Read on and check out what they had to say.

We “created” a new shift so ONE employee doesn’t go into overtime. “I work the 3-11 pm shift at my hotel, and the primary night auditor is NOTORIOUS for staying 30+ mins after her shift on the clock to either “finish things up”, or “I needed to pass things on” and my GM does not want ANYONE to go into overtime unless she says so. So my manager’s solution… Extend my shift to 3-11:30 PM every night so now the night auditor works 11:30-7 AM to cut her hours back 2.5 hours to leave room for her lingering on the clock. At first I was like okay that’s dumb but at least now I am getting 2.5 hours overtime instead of her.

Doesn’t really solve the problem but I wasn’t going to complain about extra money on my paycheck.

That’s not cool!

Well now THIS week my manager cut me a shift. I only work 4 days instead of 5. I’m just so confused why we have to make up this stupid schedule just so ONE person doesn’t go into overtime. Write her up, threaten to cut HER one shift since she can’t help but go into overtime. There is no other employee that stays on the clock THAT LONG and THAT CONSISTENT.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual was shocked.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

Well, this sounds completely ridiculous…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.