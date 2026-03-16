A Mom Said She “Salts” Her Kids To Keep Them Healthy And It Got A Lot Of People Talking

If you’re already familiar with what the mom in this viral TikTok video is talking about, go ahead and give yourself a gold star…

Because we have a feeling that this is going to be completely new information for a lot of folks out there.

Her name is Laura and she owns a business called Caney Salt and Wellness Studio in Holliston, Massachusetts.

The video she posted explains the interesting take that Laura has on how she tries to keep her children healthy.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I salt my kiddos…and you should, too!”

Laura showed viewers her kids playing in piles of salt all over the house.

She said she used to give her kids more vitamins and supplements, but not anymore.

The video’s narration explained, “An immune system on overdrive isn’t strong, it’s stressed. What our kiddos actually need is balance. When their airways are constantly irritated by dust, allergens, pollution, their bodies can stay on alert.”

It continued, “Halotherapy helps to clear that out so their immune system can settle, respond when it needs to, rest when it doesn’t,

Laura wrote a lengthy caption in the video’s caption and said, “Most moms are told to “boost” their child’s immune system, but that is so wrong!”

She continued, “If you family struggles with asthma, seasonal allergies, chronic congestion, frequent coughs, or recurring flare-ups, the conversation isn’t about boosting. It’s about regulation. Halotherapy (dry salt therapy) supports respiratory health by helping clear allergens, pollutants, and inflammatory buildup from the airways. When the lungs are clearer, the immune system doesn’t have to stay on high alert.”

Laura then wrote, “This is not a cure. It’s not a replacement for medical care. It’s a proactive respiratory support for families who are tired of living in reaction mode every cold and flu season.”

She added, “If you’re a mom navigating asthma, allergies, or constant inflammation in your home, you’re not alone. This is why I built Caney.”

Check out the video.

@caneysalt 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐨 “𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭” 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠!!! If your family is struggles with: • asthma • seasonal allergies • chronic congestion • frequent coughs • recurring flare-ups 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. Halotherapy (dry salt therapy) supports respiratory health by helping clear allergens, pollutants, and inflammatory buildup from the airways. When the lungs are clearer, the immune system doesn’t have to stay on high alert. This is not a cure. It’s not a replacement for medical care. 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁. 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙡𝙪 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣. If you’re a mom navigating asthma, allergies, or constant inflammation in your home — you’re not alone. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙮 𝙄 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙚̄𝙔. #halotherapy #immuneregulation #proactivehealth #familywellness #naturalwellness ♬ original sound – Caney Salt + Wellness Studio

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up…and got a response.

This is definitely a unique take on healthcare for kids!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.