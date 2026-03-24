A Mom’s Daughter Got In Trouble With Her Ex-Wife, But She Still Wouldn’t Discipline The Child

It’s a fact that parents, especially ones that aren’t in a relationship with each other anymore, sometimes have very different beliefs about how they want to raise their kids.

And, as you can imagine, this can lead to some problems when children have to be disciplined, just like in this story.

Read on and get all the details about what’s going on in this family.

AITA for being on my daughter’s side instead of her mother’s? “I (36F) have twin girls with my ex-wife (35F). We adopted the girls when they were 8, and divorced amicably when they were 15. A problem that we quickly noticed was that twin “A” was very particular about where her things were. She would get noticeably upset if her things were moved from their “assigned” spot in her room. However, Ex would still move “A’s” things around whenever she cleaned the girls rooms. She also happens to be more temperamental in general. Now, the actual situation happened last week when the girls were with Ex. I wasn’t there for this, so my knowledge of this situation comes from my daughters and Ex. While the girls were at school, Ex did one of her routine cleans of the house, starting with the bedrooms. Once again, she reorganized “A’s” room as she cleaned it.

Yikes…

When “A” got home and noticed her room wasn’t how she usually had it, she lost her temper. According to “B,” “A’s” twin, “A” was screaming and getting in Ex’s face before going back in her room and continuing her tantrum there. That’s around when I started getting texts from “B” and got a call from Ex, both explaining the situation. This was out of character for “A” since she usually only got snappy when Ex did this.

She had to step in.

I ended up going over and calming “A” down. Ex wanted me to discipline her, but I didn’t want to. The way I see it, this situation is on Ex because “A” has made it very clear that she does not like her things touched, but she continued to do it anyway. In the end, I just decided that I would take the girls out to eat for a bit to cool the situation. When I brought them back, Ex just kinda ignored me, and “A” ignored Ex, and I went back home. AITA?”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

And this person shared their thoughts.

These folks don’t see eye to eye when it comes to raising kids.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.