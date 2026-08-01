Hotel Worker Wasn’t Fired For Stealing—She Lost Her Job After Her Husband Caught Her Cheating

Folks, we want you to hang on tight…

Because this story is a doozy!

And it’s got it all: intrigue, suspense, mystery, an international cover-up…okay, that last part isn’t true, but this tale sure is scandalous!

Take a look at what the hotel worker in this story had to say about a fellow employee who was sketchy as hell.

Cheating wife. “I worked with a woman (desk clerk) who was stealing money from the till. She didn’t hesitate for a moment to try to blame the shortages on just about anyone. There was a mentally challenged guy who emptied the garbage.. a sweet and honest fella- she repeatedly accused him of stealing the money.

He had no access to the front desk so it was really outrageous.

This woman was EVIL.

She’d accuse the maids, etc. The bosses had their suspicions but they hadn’t yet fired her. S he was pocketing every cash transaction, etc. I worked the evening shift. She worked the overnight shift. (She was to relieve me) She was always late and really flippant about it. One night she didn’t show up for work. I had a day job also so, this was not going down well with me.

Oh, boy…

Hours into her shift I was so mad- I called her house and her husband answered-telling me she was at work. I responded “No she is not” To make a long story short…The husband came into the motel and was hanging around the front desk with me. (He was in serious denial and not the sharpest guy).

Wow!

The wife was sleeping with some guy in one of the rooms. While the husband was right there in the front lobby, she came staggering down, hanging all over some guy (doing the kissy face thing). The look on her face when she saw her husband was priceless! The guy walked out. The husband and the wife left together. I was mad because I didn’t get to say anything to her.

But there was revenge.

I got my revenge because she got fired after this. She applied at another hotel in the area. I was friends with the management of this other hotel. I gave them the heads up that she was a thief and she was using the position for hook ups.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Was that wild, or what?!?!

This woman was SCANDALOUS.

I hope her husband kicked her to the curb!

That was a HUGE plot twist that we didn’t see coming!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy.