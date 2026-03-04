March 4, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Pet Cam Captured A Heartwarming Moment Between Two Dogs When Their Owner Wasn’t Home

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs laying down together

TikTok/@akpetri

Folks, this is what all dog siblings should look like!

A pet owner posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a glimpse into the daily routine of her two pooches.

dogs laying down together

TikTok/@akpetri

The video showed the dogs laying on the couch.

One of the pups got up and moved to the floor to stretch out.

dogs laying down together

TikTok/@akpetri

And then the other dog joined their best friend!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Just the best of pals.”

The caption reads, “Inseparable.”

dogs laying down together

TikTok/@akpetri

Here’s the video.

@akpetri

Inseparable 🥹🥹 #dogsoftiktok #labradorpuppy #labradorretriever #labsoftiktok #fyp

♬ pluto projector – al

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.27.54 AM A Pet Cam Captured A Heartwarming Moment Between Two Dogs When Their Owner Wasnt Home

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.28.11 AM A Pet Cam Captured A Heartwarming Moment Between Two Dogs When Their Owner Wasnt Home

And this viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.28.48 AM A Pet Cam Captured A Heartwarming Moment Between Two Dogs When Their Owner Wasnt Home

These two pups are attached at the hip!

