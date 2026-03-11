A Pregnant Woman’s Father Shared The Big News About Her Upcoming Baby, But He Didn’t Have Her Permission

We live in an age when some folks want to be the first person to break big news online, whatever it might be.

And that can sometimes lead to some uncomfortable situations when certain people don’t want their personal information to be public knowledge.

In this story, a pregnant woman isn’t too happy with her father because he decided to share her big news on social media without asking her first.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA? My dad announced my pregnancy on social media. “My dad announced my pregnancy on social media on my 30th birthday. He posted a scan photo, and said how happy he was that I was making him a grandad for the first time. I was in the theatre when he posted it, so I missed it for a couple hours.

Yikes…

I was completely shocked and distraught then to open my phone and to see my scan photo staring back at me. He didn’t blur out any of my personal information, he has a public page and hundreds (if not thousands) of friends. I’m not even on Facebook, but I saw the post on Instagram and know he cross shares. I immediately text him to tell him to take it down. He then calls me, raises his voice and said how I’d “told him he could tell people.” For context, I told my dad he could tell his friends (in person!!) as I knew he was excited, but explicitly said we were not putting anything online, this is in a text message which I sent a couple weeks ago.

This was way out of line.

For additional context… We haven’t posted anything online ourselves or announced it in any way, and we likely won’t as we’re private people and big announcements aren’t for us. We’ve told our close friends and family in person, but we weren’t ready for the world to know. We have been very clear about our boundaries that we don’t want any images or our child online. Also, when we first told my dad we were pregnant (very early on) we did not want anyone else to know, as we have suffered a previous miscarriage. He then immediately went and told my brother, despite us not being ready for him to know. I forgave him for this the next day, and he just said he was just so happy for us he wanted to share the news. Now since then, I’ve received a message from my dad saying he’s just a “very proud dad, it’s the happiest thing that’s ever happened to him,” and he said he was sorry, with a sad face emoji.

Now she’s getting a guilt trip.

Then I’ve received messages from his partner saying how he’s “just proud,” and he’s “silly and forgetful,” and I really feel like I’m being guilt tripped into accepting it and moving on. I haven’t spoken to them for the last couple days. I’ve needed space. As said previously, we have had a previous miscarriage, so we are very protective of this information and I feel so uncomfortable not knowing who knows. He’s friends on Facebook with people I went to school with that I haven’t spoken to for 10+ years. I know he’s taken it down, and I’ve had an apology, but this is the second time he’s shared this information when we weren’t ready for it to be shared and I’m struggling to move past it. And the responses from them have just angered me more, I feel like it’s really belittling how I feel about this, and making me out to be awful for not letting him share his happiness. AITA if I need some time? And if moving forward I restrict how much information/images I share with him?”

She thinks her dad was way out of line this time…

