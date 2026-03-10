A Student Pilot Landed A Plane Safely After Losing A Wheel During Takeoff

This was a pretty scary close call!

A student pilot named Taylor was able to land a plane while flying solo after her plane lost a wheel during takeoff, and she had a helping hand from a flight instructor on the ground who guided her through the ordeal.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Female student pilot performs miracle landing after losing nose wheel during takeoff.”

Viewers hear the communication from the flight and a person told Taylor, “Entire front wheel assembly is on the runway.”

A man asked the pilot, “Are you by yourself?”

Taylor said, “I am solo. I would love a bit of assistance.”

The man told her “Just keep that stick all the way back, set it down nice and easy, nice and smooth.”

Taylor replied, “This is my third solo ever.”

The flight instructor who communicated with Taylor is named Chris and he told her that his daughter’s name is also Taylor.

Chris continued, “I taught her to fly. We’re gonna be just fine, kiddo.”

He added, “Yeah, this is no big deal. It’s just gonna make a little bit of noise. That wheel came off completely, so it’s gonna grind, and expect that.”

Chris then told Taylor, “But when you touch down I just want that stick all the way back. You’re gonna hold that stick back like you don’t want that nose to touch. Exactly like you said it earlier, that soft field landing. And when the nose comes down, then we’re gonna go up to the brakes, and if it starts to go right, we’re gonna touch a little bit of left brake.”

Chris added, “We’re gonna use anti-braking to keep it straight.”

Taylor started her descent toward the landing strip and she said, “I’m doing okay…just…I want this to be over.”

Chris replied, “It’s gonna be over, it’s gonna be fine.”

Taylor landed the plane and Chris said, “You got it, kid, nice job.”

The video’s caption reads, “She did an amazing job handling the situation.”

