A Woman Got An Inheritance From Her Grandmother, And She Doesn’t Want To Share Any Of It With Her Dad Or Brother Because Of An Old Family Secret

Family secrets are kept hidden in deep, dark places for decades for a reason…

Because some folks don’t want their dirty laundry being aired out in the open!

A woman wrote the story below and she’s having a serious dilemma when it comes to the inheritance money she got.

Read on and see what she had to say.

AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my dad and brother after discovering a family secret? “My grandma (dad’s mom) left me (27F) my dad’s (52M) portion of her inheritance but left him and my brother (30M) nothing. Me and my brother have never met my grandad. According to my dad, he and his father had a very toxic relationship. After my dad and my mom (49F) met they started dating at university and they had my brother. My parents then got married which made my grandad stop talking to my dad. A couple of years later had me and we’ve been living happily ever after. After my grandad passed away, my dad began to spend more time with his mom. We got to also spend more time with her and we even spent the Christmas holidays at their house. She was this sweet old lady who just loved us so much. Her energy was so electric and contagious. I won’t lie when I say that Christmas as a teenager were my most cherished times. Sadly my grandma passed away last year. After her funeral, I and my two aunties were called to speak to a lawyer.

There was quite a bit of money at stake here.

She passed away with a house worth more than £500K (she lived near Oxford) to her name, and over £200K worth of cash and other heirlooms. When we went through the inheritance, the lawyer explained that she divided it into three equal parts. It was between her two daughters and me, who got my dad’s share of the inheritance. She left her son nothing. When my dad found out, he protested and asked how was that possible but I wasn’t too concerned.

She got some interesting news.

During the proceedings, my grandma’s lawyer who was in charge of the inheritance gave me a letter written by her a year ago. In this letter, to be read after her passing, she explained that her husband (my grandad) had disowned my dad completely. This is because my dad is not my brother’s actual father as he’s a child from a relationship my mom had previously. My dad met my mom when she was pregnant with my brother. My grandparents, my grandad, in particular, thought this was extremely weird. He did not approve of this and was vehemently against it. My dad didn’t listen and married my mom a year after my brother was born, which prompted my grandad to excommunicate him for good. During the years my grandma stayed in contact with my dad but we (my brother and I) did not meet her until after my grandad passed away. The thing is, neither my brother nor I knew that my dad wasn’t his biological father.

She’s conflicted about what to do next.

A day later, my dad called me to discuss the inheritance but I didn’t want to meet him. He doesn’t know that I know and I don’t know how to tell him I know. I haven’t received any money yet but based on this I feel like I will not share it. My family are understandably calling me greedy but I just don’t really trust them anymore. This is already causing heavy division in my family and now I feel like dropping this news will destroy my family completely, should I just be truthful about the reasoning or what should I do?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader offered some advice.

This Reddit user said she’s to blame.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

There’s a whole lotta family drama going on in this story!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.