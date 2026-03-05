A Woman Warned People Against Using Glass Straws After She Ended Up In A Hospital

This isn’t the first time we’ve been warned about this, folks!

A woman posted a cautionary video on TikTok and warned viewers about the dangers of something that you might not have thought was dangerous.

She filmed her viral video from a hospital bed and told folks, “Don’t use glass straws. It’s not worth it.”

The video then cut to the woman at her home, where she filled viewers in on the whole story.

The TikTokker said she was drinking water with a glass straw and she swallowed something and noticed that the straw was missing a shard.

Two hours later, she burped and her mouth had blood in it

The woman went to to an emergency room and a CAT scan showed a piece of glass in her stomach.

The TikTokker was rushed her to an operating room and she was put to sleep by doctors.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find the glass after they put a tube down her throat.

The doctor told her to watch for bleeding over the next two days and that hopefully she’d pass it while using the bathroom.

She told viewers, “Do not buy these straws. Glass straws will be a no-go forever in my house.”

Here’s the video.

The woman gave viewers an update about her situation.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

And this viewer spoke up.

Beware of glass straws…because you just never know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!