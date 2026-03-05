A Worker Got In Trouble For Submitting A $6 Parking Expense Reimbursement, So They Spent As Much Money As Possible On Things That Were Allowed By The Company

If you’ve ever worked in a corporate setting, you know that the people in charge of the finances can sometimes be huge penny pinchers…

And sometimes, in their quest to save a few bucks for the company here and there, they miss the big picture.

In this story, a worker talked about what they did after an accounting person at their company gave them a hard time about a measly $6.

Check out what happened!

$6 extra in airport parking a problem, um ok. I’ll be sure to not do that again. “In the early 2000s I was working as the only sales person in an 800 person data company. The company was always pretty cheap about things. The founder and CEO’s theory was that if clients visited us and saw a bunch of lavish office stuff they would think we were wasteful with the money they spent with us. I was on out of town business trips a few times a month and I tried to make it a habit of doing day trips when I could. I figured I would save the company money and limit my time away from the office. On one particular trip I was late getting to the airport and parked in short-term parking. The net effect of short-term parking for 9 hours vs. extended parking was a $6 difference.

When I turned in my expense report, the head of accounting denied the parking expense and sent me a passive aggressive email citing the company travel policy from the employee handbook. I accepted the adjustment and resubmitted. A few days later I ran into her in the cafe and tried to apologize for not knowing the policy and I explained that I always tried to minimize expenses by taking day trips instead of overnight stays etc.

Her response; “Rules are rules. Why do you think you are so special? What if everyone thought like you and tried to skate by breaking the rules?” So from there on out, 6 more years, every business trip I booked was an overnighter…. Early AM flight the day before the meeting, late afternoon flight out the day after the meeting, per diem for meals for 3 days, hotel stay, and three full days of extended parking rate. Expensed every dime of it and never had an expense report questioned or denied.”

Some folks who work in accounting departments make the worst decisions…

