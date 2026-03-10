A Worker Refused Overtime After A Night-Shift Employee Failed To Show Up

It’s not fair for certain employees to be expected to pick up the slack for other workers who, well, like to be slackers.

In this story, an employee decided they weren’t going to put in any extra time to cover for a co-worker who didn’t bother to show up on time.

WITA for not wanting to work a double shift? “I worked 3-11 yesterday. Come 11:10, the night auditor was nowhere to be found despite calls and texts. I posted in the group chat that I had to go (well, wanted to go as it was late and I had to work in the morning).

This was frustrating…

I waited until 11:30, still having not received a response. The FDM said she couldn’t fill in. I said well hopefully someone else can because I’m out. I came in this morning to see that the night auditor never showed up. Chaos ensued. The owner is upset with the FDM and the FDM is (possibly) upset with me for not staying. Night auditor is getting fired.

What’s up with that?!?!

As someone who hasn’t been in hospitality long, are unexpected double-shifts expected for non-managers? Did I mess up by not doing one?”

They finished their shift and they were outta there!

