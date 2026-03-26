Adopting A Dog That Has Been Mistreated Takes A Little Extra Work, But As This Adorable Pup Shows, It Is Worth It In The End

It is a sad reality that some dogs are abused and neglected, but with some patients, a new owner can really help them recover.

Maggy is a rescue dog, and her owner is taking to TikTok to show how she is starting to come out of her shell.

The story begins showing Maggy hiding behind the couch, and the caption says, “Maggy Day 11.”

She is an adorable dog.

The TikToker posts each day with a little progress. One clip from the video shows Maggy coming out of her crate, and the caption says, “Her confidence grew.” And then, “She found a new spot.”

You can see this dog slowly adjusting to her new life where she is loved.

Then the dog is shown exploring the house, slowly but surely. The captions read, “Practicing feeding outside the crate,” and “So Brave.” And even, “A new chew toy.”

Every day this dog is making improvements and growing in confidence.

The video ends with the dog looking around the corner, and the caption reads, “Most time outside the crate! She did so well.”

Rescue dogs definitely take a little more work than adopting a puppy, but it is so worth it in the end.

The internet is falling in love with Maggy, and it is easy to see why.

Take a minute to watch the full video below and see her progress.

@maggytherescue Day 11❤️ Mags spent most of the day out of the crate! In a way it’s progress, in a way it’s not as she hid behind it all day instead😂 She is making the kitchen a regular trip now and is building her confidence. If anyone notices her nose sore it’s where she rubs it on the carpet when she thinks she’s burying something! We’re trying to gently stop her! #romanianrescuedogs #rescuedogsoftiktok ♬ The Sacred Glow of Christmas Night – Yunethera

Everyone in the comments is in love with this dog.

Why would anyone abuse a dog like this?

Here is someone who also has a rescue dog.

Here are some people who have been watching Maggy every day.

Maggy is really starting to enjoy her new life.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.