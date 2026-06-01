June 1, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Shopper Spotted Two Mysterious ‘Employees’ at a Local Bookstore—and They Have Four Paws and Whiskers

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a bookstore

TikTok/@zoevlogged

Everybody loves a bookstore pet…

And when there are two critters, it makes it even more fun!

A woman named Zoe got a pleasant surprise when she was shopping at a bookstore and she showed viewers all about it.

woman in a bookstore

TikTok/@zoevlogged

Zoe sat on the floor in the bookstore and a cat appeared out of nowhere and walked up to her…

And then a second cat showed up!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Sat on the floor to wait for the bookstore to sort through old books I was selling and they just spawned in.”

cat in a bookstore

TikTok/@zoevlogged

Another text overlay reads, “They ask you not to touch them, so I did my best to show them love without harassing them.”

In the caption, Zoe reads, “Your sign to support small businesses, because Amazon doesn’t have cats that will sit and wait with you until your order comes.”

cats in a bookstore

TikTok/@zoevlogged

Here’s the video.

@zoevlogged

your sign to support small businesses because amazon doesn’t have cats that will sit and wait with you until your order comes 🫡

♬ I’ll Change for You – Mitski

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.51.06 AM A Shopper Spotted Two Mysterious Employees at a Local Bookstore—and They Have Four Paws and Whiskers

Another individual asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.54.47 AM A Shopper Spotted Two Mysterious Employees at a Local Bookstore—and They Have Four Paws and Whiskers

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.56.57 AM A Shopper Spotted Two Mysterious Employees at a Local Bookstore—and They Have Four Paws and Whiskers

Well, this was a nice surprise!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

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