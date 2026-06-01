A Shopper Spotted Two Mysterious ‘Employees’ at a Local Bookstore—and They Have Four Paws and Whiskers

Everybody loves a bookstore pet…

And when there are two critters, it makes it even more fun!

A woman named Zoe got a pleasant surprise when she was shopping at a bookstore and she showed viewers all about it.

Zoe sat on the floor in the bookstore and a cat appeared out of nowhere and walked up to her…

And then a second cat showed up!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Sat on the floor to wait for the bookstore to sort through old books I was selling and they just spawned in.”

Another text overlay reads, “They ask you not to touch them, so I did my best to show them love without harassing them.”

In the caption, Zoe reads, “Your sign to support small businesses, because Amazon doesn’t have cats that will sit and wait with you until your order comes.”

Here’s the video.

@zoevlogged your sign to support small businesses because amazon doesn’t have cats that will sit and wait with you until your order comes 🫡 ♬ I’ll Change for You – Mitski

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And this is what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another individual asked a good question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, this was a nice surprise!