A Playful Puppy Learns a Lesson the Hard Way After Another Seagull Encounter

Yes, dogs can be clever little critters, but sometimes they can also be kinda dumb.

A woman named Shani posted a video and showed TikTok viewers why her dog might want to think twice about bothering other animals next time they take a walk.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Couple days later: still didn’t learn his lesson.”

The Dachshund ran up to a pond…

And then a seagull chased him away.

The pooch then dog ran away and back by his owner.

The video’s caption reads, “Disclaimer: This video shows a very short moment taken out of a much longer walk. My dog is an 8-month-old dachshund, still learning and growing. What you see was not planned or encouraged in any way it happened unexpectedly in the moment.”

Shani added, “I would never intentionally put my dog or any other animal in harm’s way. I care deeply about animals and their well-being. This has only happened twice in total, and it’s something I take seriously and continue to work on through training. Please remember that social media clips don’t show full context. Be kind before making assumptions.”

Take a look at the video.

@shaan_banaan Disclaimer: This video shows a very short moment taken out of a much longer walk. My dog is an 8-month-old dachshund, still learning and growing. What you see was not planned or encouraged in any way it happened unexpectedly in the moment. I would never intentionally put my dog or any other animal in harm’s way. I care deeply about animals and their well-being. This has only happened twice in total, and it’s something I take seriously and continue to work on through training. Please remember that social media clips don’t show full context. Be kind before making assumptions. #meme #relateable #crazy #fy #dachshund ♬ origineel geluid – shaan_banaan

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Some dogs just never learn…