June 1, 2026 at 2:46 am

A Playful Puppy Learns a Lesson the Hard Way After Another Seagull Encounter

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and a bird

TikTok/@shanieni

Yes, dogs can be clever little critters, but sometimes they can also be kinda dumb.

A woman named Shani posted a video and showed TikTok viewers why her dog might want to think twice about bothering other animals next time they take a walk.

dog and a bird

TikTok/@shanieni

The video’s text overlay reads, “Couple days later: still didn’t learn his lesson.”

The Dachshund ran up to a pond…

And then a seagull chased him away.

dog and a bird

TikTok/@shanieni

The pooch then dog ran away and back by his owner.

The video’s caption reads, “Disclaimer: This video shows a very short moment taken out of a much longer walk. My dog is an 8-month-old dachshund, still learning and growing. What you see was not planned or encouraged in any way it happened unexpectedly in the moment.”

Shani added, “I would never intentionally put my dog or any other animal in harm’s way. I care deeply about animals and their well-being. This has only happened twice in total, and it’s something I take seriously and continue to work on through training. Please remember that social media clips don’t show full context. Be kind before making assumptions.”

dog and a bird

TikTok/@shanieni

Take a look at the video.

@shaan_banaan

Disclaimer: This video shows a very short moment taken out of a much longer walk. My dog is an 8-month-old dachshund, still learning and growing. What you see was not planned or encouraged in any way it happened unexpectedly in the moment. I would never intentionally put my dog or any other animal in harm’s way. I care deeply about animals and their well-being. This has only happened twice in total, and it’s something I take seriously and continue to work on through training. Please remember that social media clips don’t show full context. Be kind before making assumptions. #meme #relateable #crazy #fy #dachshund

♬ origineel geluid – shaan_banaan

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.42.56 AM A Playful Puppy Learns a Lesson the Hard Way After Another Seagull Encounter

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.44.22 AM A Playful Puppy Learns a Lesson the Hard Way After Another Seagull Encounter

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.45.31 AM A Playful Puppy Learns a Lesson the Hard Way After Another Seagull Encounter

Some dogs just never learn…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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