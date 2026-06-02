June 1, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Routine Vet Expense Turns Into a Shocking Discovery About a Dog’s Health

by Matthew Gilligan

dog at a vet

TikTok/@ms.molly.peanut

Caring for our pets can be pretty darn expensive these days, and that’s why it can be frustrating to drop a bunch of money on a dog or a cat…and then find out that there was nothing wrong with them.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why her dog Molly cost her a pretty penny at a veterinarian’s office.

dog at a vet

TikTok/@ms.molly.peanut

The video showed Molly in a dog carrier at a veterinarian’s office.

The text overlay reads, “Emergency vet visit. She hadn’t eaten in two days.”

dog at a vet

TikTok/@ms.molly.peanut

The text continued, “$600 later…”

And the cause of Molly’s problems?

More text overlay reads, “Diagnosis: bored of chicken.”

Doh!

dog at a vet

TikTok/@ms.molly.peanut

Let’s take a look at the video.

@ms.molly.peanut

#petvet #vetvisit #doghealth #vetbill #dogsotiktok

♬ Oh No (Instrumental) – Kreepa

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who turned down a promotion because they don’t believe the additional money is worth the extra responsibility.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.11.01 AM A Routine Vet Expense Turns Into a Shocking Discovery About a Dog’s Health

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.11.13 AM A Routine Vet Expense Turns Into a Shocking Discovery About a Dog’s Health

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.11.28 AM A Routine Vet Expense Turns Into a Shocking Discovery About a Dog’s Health

Well, that was 600 bucks down the drain…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter