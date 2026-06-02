A Routine Vet Expense Turns Into a Shocking Discovery About a Dog’s Health

Caring for our pets can be pretty darn expensive these days, and that’s why it can be frustrating to drop a bunch of money on a dog or a cat…and then find out that there was nothing wrong with them.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why her dog Molly cost her a pretty penny at a veterinarian’s office.

The video showed Molly in a dog carrier at a veterinarian’s office.

The text overlay reads, “Emergency vet visit. She hadn’t eaten in two days.”

The text continued, “$600 later…”

And the cause of Molly’s problems?

More text overlay reads, “Diagnosis: bored of chicken.”

Doh!

Let’s take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who turned down a promotion because they don’t believe the additional money is worth the extra responsibility.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, that was 600 bucks down the drain…