Adult Daughter Told Her Mother To Stay Out Of Her Home After She Kept Touching And Taking Her Belongings, And She’s Considering Reporting Her Mom To The Police

In some cases, the closer the person is to you, the less they respect your boundaries.

Imagine your own parent had no regard for your belongings or home, and even when you ask them not to do something, they still do? Would you just ignore it because they’re your parent? Or would you consider cutting off all contact?

In the following story, one adult daughter finds herself in this exact scenario. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my mother that I don’t want her in my home if she and her family can’t leave my things alone? My mom has never taken me seriously when it comes to my things. As a child, it was small stuff like moving around my furniture without asking or using my things without permission. Now, it’s become a bigger issue. I’m very particular about my things, where I want them to be, and most importantly, cleanliness. I cannot stand dirt. We used to live in a home with mice, ants, and pests. I’d often wake up to bugs on me, and it drove me insane. My mom never cared, and I had to clean the home every day, even as a child.

She is constantly disrespected by her mother.

Now, my mom will come into my home and touch random objects, and she brings my bratty preschooler sister with her. They touch things from family heirlooms to my childhood toys, leave behind butter and grease, and never reorganise what they’ve touched. The last time I spent an hour washing one of my candle holders while crying. Yes, I probably have some form of OCD. I keep telling them to stop. I’ve told my mom I don’t want her in my home anymore, but she keeps showing up unannounced. She also ‘borrows’ things. She takes stuff without asking. She tried to take my inherited $3,000 dollar bracelet to a gold shop to ‘check its worth,’ but I refused.

Even after threatening the cops, her mother still won’t take it seriously.

At some point during this, she took an heirloom ring from me without my permission and sold it. I’m glad I didn’t give the bracelet to her cause she would’ve definitely sold it too. I told her I’d report her to the police, but she laughed at me. I told her I don’t think I wanna see her anymore, and she got upset, but I’m seriously considering reporting her for theft. She paid what she got from the shop for the ring, so I don’t know if I even have a case or not.

