An Owner Realized One Of Her Dogs Kept Ringing A Bell Because He Was Worried About His Sister

Some folks like to think of dogs as simple creatures, but those of us who have had dogs before know that they can be clever and quite smart!

A woman named Serena took to TikTok and told viewers how her dog Remi did something that she definitely did not see coming.

Serena told viewers that she taught her dog Remi told ring a bell when he wants to go outside to go to the bathroom.

Remi began ringing the bell more and more over time, which started to annoy Serena…

But then she realized what happening…

Serena told viewers, “His sister Madi never learned how to ring a bell, but she used to sit by the door and that was her way of telling us that she needed to go. But now that she’s blind, she can’t find the door like she used to. And somehow Remi noticed.”

She added, “Now, when Madi needs to go outside, Remi rings the bell for her. I didn’t train him how to do this, he just learned it by simply loving her.”

In the video’s caption, Remi wrote, “I’m so emotional over this.”

