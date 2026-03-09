March 9, 2026 at 4:48 am

An Owner Realized One Of Her Dogs Kept Ringing A Bell Because He Was Worried About His Sister

by Matthew Gilligan

dog helping out another dog

TikTok/@thestadlerfam

Some folks like to think of dogs as simple creatures, but those of us who have had dogs before know that they can be clever and quite smart!

A woman named Serena took to TikTok and told viewers how her dog Remi did something that she definitely did not see coming.

dog by a door

TikTok/@thestadlerfam

Serena told viewers that she taught her dog Remi told ring a bell when he wants to go outside to go to the bathroom.

Remi began ringing the bell more and more over time, which started to annoy Serena…

But then she realized what happening…

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@thestadlerfam

Serena told viewers, “His sister Madi never learned how to ring a bell, but she used to sit by the door and that was her way of telling us that she needed to go. But now that she’s blind, she can’t find the door like she used to. And somehow Remi noticed.”

She added, “Now, when Madi needs to go outside, Remi rings the bell for her. I didn’t train him how to do this, he just learned it by simply loving her.”

In the video’s caption, Remi wrote, “I’m so emotional over this.”

dog standing on a bed

TikTok/@thestadlerfam

Take a look at the video.

@thestadlerfam

I’m so emotional over this🥹❤️ #dogmom #chihuahua #seniordog #doglove #cutedogvideos

♬ original sound – Serena Stadler

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 2.07.52 PM An Owner Realized One Of Her Dogs Kept Ringing A Bell Because He Was Worried About His Sister

Another TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 2.08.05 PM An Owner Realized One Of Her Dogs Kept Ringing A Bell Because He Was Worried About His Sister

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 2.08.22 PM An Owner Realized One Of Her Dogs Kept Ringing A Bell Because He Was Worried About His Sister

Is this adorable, or what?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter